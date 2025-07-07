Tyrese Haliburton injury update is what every Pacers fan feared
By Tyler Reed
The 2025 NBA Finals will not be remembered as the year the Oklahoma City Thunder won their first championship as a franchise.
No, it will always be remembered for the heartbreaking Achilles injury Tyrese Haliburton suffered in Game 7, just as he was heating up for the Indiana Pacers.
Instead, Pacers fans will always live with the what-if questions about Haliburton never getting hurt in the franchise's biggest game. Pacers fans will also have to live with a grim future.
On Monday, Pacers president Kevin Pritchard announced that Haliburton will miss the entire 2025-26 season as he recovers from his Achilles injury.
The Pacers are going to look a lot different next season. Former Pacers big man Myles Turner has moved on, signing a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Bucks.
The Pacers are not the only team to be derailed by such a massive injury. The Boston Celtics have hit a semi-panic button with their roster changes this offseason after Jayson Tatum also went down with an Achilles injury during the team's postseason series with the New York Knicks.
The Eastern Conference is wide open going into next season, but there's a slim chance that Pacers have shot at defending their crown. Cleveland, is this one for you?
