76ers rookie shines bright in NBA Summer League debut
By Tyler Reed
The machine known as the NBA is never resting, as the league has officially started its Summer League schedule.
On Saturday, the Salt Lake City and California Classic Summer League tipped off, and many fans were interested in watching the newcomers make their league debut.
The most anticipated matchup of the day one slate may have been between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Utah Jazz.
The Jazz made a lot of waves with their selection of Ace Bailey in the 2025 NBA Draft. Shortly after the selection, rumors began to swirl that Bailey could potentially not show up for the franchise. However, that has all obviously changed since Bailey appeared in his first league action in the team's win over the 76ers.
The rookie who stole the show was V.J. Edgecombe. The former Baylor Bears star put on a clinic in the Sixers' 93-89 loss to the Jazz.
In his first action in the NBA, Edgecombe finished with 28 points, 10 rebounds, 4 assists, and two blocks.
Bailey would struggle in his debut, going three of 13 from the field, and finishing with 8 points and 7 rebounds.
A great Summer League debut may not mean that Edgecombe is going to be a hall of famer. But it does mean the Sixers have to be happy about such an amazing start to what they hope will be a legendary career.
