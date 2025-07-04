Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
Among the many tributes that poured in Wednesday, when Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw recorded his 3,000th career strikeout, one came with a powerful message that few men could deliver.
"Congrats Clayton," recent Hall of Fame inductee Billy Wagner wrote on his Twitter/X account. "See you soon in the HOF. You have alway been a classy and a great player."
Wagner was voted into the Hall of Fame in January, in his 10th and final year on the Baseball Writers Association of America ballot. A left-handed reliever, Wagner recorded 422 saves in a 16-year career (1995-2010) with the Houston Astros, New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox.
Kershaw, whose career began just as Wagner's was ending, became one of four left-handed pitchers to record 3,000 or more strikeouts during the Dodgers' game against the Chicago White Sox.
Kershaw's strikeout of Vinny Capra made him the second pitcher to record his 3,000th strikeout as a Dodger, joining Max Scherzer (Sept. 12, 2021 vs. San Diego).
Even before his most recent start, Kershaw was already a lock for Cooperstown.
A three-time Cy Young award winner (2011, 2013-14), two-time World Series champion (2020, 2024) and five-time NL ERA leader (2011-14, 17), Kershaw is 216-94 with a 2.52 ERA and 1.01 WHIP in his career. His wins with one team rank 11th all-time in MLB history, while his ERA and WHIP rank first in MLB among pitchers with 2,000 innings in the live-ball era (since 1920).
Kershaw currently ranks third in MLB history with a .211 batting average against, behind Nolan Ryan (.204) and Dodger Hall of Famer Sandy Koufax (.205), and he is the first pitcher to lead either league in ERA for four straight seasons since Koufax (1962-66).
Wagner will be inducted along with the rest of the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 on July 27.
