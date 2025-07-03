Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field
By Tyler Reed
Kay Adams quickly became one of the most popular names in NFL sports media thanks to her role on NFL Network's 'Good Morning Football'.
Since leaving the network, Adams has found even more popularity in her show 'Up & Adams', where she continues to cover the game with the pigskin.
RELATED: Kay Adams gushes over her first live WWE experience
On Wednesday, Adams tried her hand at another sport, baseball. The NFL personality tossed out the first pitch at Wrigley Field before the Chicago Cubs took on the Cleveland Guardians.
Unfortunately for Adams, her first pitch will go down as one of the worst caught on camera. Take a look below:
It wasn't the best first pitch, but it was still better than Taylor Lewan's recent toss at a St. Louis Cardinals game, and 50 Cent's first pitch with the New York Mets.
RELATED: Social media roasts WWE superstar after atrocious first pitch at New York Mets game
The pitch will be memorable for all the wrong reasons; however, Adams' jersey choice rectifies the first pitch moment.
Adams repped a Henry Rowengartner jersey from the movie 'Rookie of the Year', which was about a kid living the dream of playing for an MLB team, with a laser rocket arm.
Adams' first pitch will get a pass in my book, because Rookie of the Year was an Oscar worthy film in my house growing up.
Next time, bring the big, stinky cheese!
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
NBA: The Denver Nuggets are dominating NBA free agency
NFL: Browns move forward on $600 million stadium after approved public funding
SPORTS MEDIA: Randy Moss expected to return full-time to ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown'
WIMBLEDON: Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon exit
VIRAL: Halftime legend Red Panda injured during WNBA game between Fever-Lynx