Chris Paul delivers huge NBA retirement update
Chris Paul is an NBA legend, the Point God has enjoyed 20 very successful seasons in the NBA. One of the premier players of the 2000s and 2010s, CP3 has been on four different teams since 2019, as his powers continue to diminish.
Paul spent his best years on the New Orleans Hornets (now the Pelicans) before joining the Los Angeles Clippers in his prime and also delivering some big seasons on the Houston Rockets after that. He is currently a free agent and recently revealed his retirement plans.
RELATED: Brian Windhorst compares Bucks' waiving of Damian Lillard to Deshaun Watson deal with Browns
"At the most, a year. I just finished my 20th season, which is a blessing in itself," Paul said when discussing when he might be ready to retire from the league.
"I've been in the NBA for more than half of my life, which is a blessing. But these years you do not get back with your kids, with your family."
CP is 40 years old, and his averages have been dropping consistently over the past five NBA seasons. While he can still provide a team with solid minutes and consistent playmaking, he's no longer close to what he was in his prime. It makes sense that he doesn't want to play for too many more years.
It will be interesting to see where Paul goes in free agency. He's been an All-Star 12 times, and made 11 All-NBA teams. However, he has famously never won a championship. If this is to be his last season, one would assume that he's trying to get himself on a real contender.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field