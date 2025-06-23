Tyrese Haliburton greets Pacers teammates after heartbreaking Game 7 injury
By Tyler Reed
The Indiana Pacers got off to a hot start in Game 7 of the NBA Finals, thanks to the play of Tyrese Haliburton.
However, the dream of a Pacers championship was quickly dashed when Haliburton went down with what appears to be a dreaded Achilles injury in the first quarter.
The injury wasn't the only reason the Oklahoma City Thunder earned their first championship; however, there's no denying this was a major blow to the Pacers' chances.
When the final horn sounded, the Pacers were left with the idea of what could have been, while emotions couldn't be contained. Haliburton didn't let his injury stop him from greeting his teammates in an emotional moment caught by ESPN.
Haliburton only played one half of the first quarter in Game 7 and still led the game in most three pointers made with three.
Many fans believed that the league was robbed of what could have been a magical Game 7 if Haliburton had not gotten injured.
The injury was unfortunate; however, Haliburton should not hang his head about the incredible run he and the Pacers had in 2025. The Eastern Conference Finals matchup with the New York Knicks will go down as one of the best playoff series of this decade.
Now, the road to recovery will begin for the Pacers star.
