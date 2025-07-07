Bronny James’ epic NBA Summer League dunk goes viral
The NBA offseason is in full swing, and following the excitement of the 2025 Draft and free agency, things have calmed down a bit. The Summer League just began, however, with a lot of the newly drafted stars and other young players taking this opportunity to impress both teams and fans alike.
The Los Angeles Lakers played on Sunday night, beating the Miami Heat comfortably. The final score was 103-83, with Cole Swider scoring 20 points for LA in the win. But the main attraction for fans was seeing Bronny James, who didn't fail to produce a viral highlight.
Bronny made an impact right out of the gate during the game, stealing the ball and throwing down a massive dunk to open the scoring on the night. And fans on social media loved it.
"Bronny gonna surprise A LOT of people this year. He has the goods," one fan wrote. "That’s what you call a SLAM DUNK," said another.
"Streets are saying bronny gonna be a more athletic Davion Mitchell," a third fan claimed. "He had to show the haters something," a fourth said.
"Dare I say, that looked just like something his father might do," a fifth fan wrote. "The NBA is not ready for whatr Bronny's gonna become, I'm a believer," said a sixth fan.
The young James recorded 10 points, two rebounds, and a steal in 11 minutes of action in the Lakers' first Summer League game. With reports that LA hopes he will develop into a bench piece this season, showing out in this tournament would hugely help Bronny's case.
