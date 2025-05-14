Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones has message for haters after Pacers win
By Josh Sanchez
The Indiana Pacers are moving on. On Tuesday night, the Pacers wrapped up their series with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers by overcoming a major deficit early in the game and rallying for a 114-105 win, closing out the series 4-1 to advance in the NBA Playoffs.
Indiana will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the pacers with 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.
Following the game, Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, had some words for the Pacers haters and doubters who didn't believe they could get the job done against the Cavs. She shared a graphic celebrating the team advancing with the message, "PUT SOME RESPECT ON US!!!"
Jade also kept the receipts.
She reposted a list of predictions from the so-called NBA experts on ESPN who thought the Cavs would run through Indiana, followed by a series of laughing face and hushing emojis.
Whoops. You can't nail every prediction.
The Pacers will now wait for the winner of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. New York leads the series, 3-1, with Game 5 set to go down on Wednesday, May 14. Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.
You know Jade will be watching, so predict with caution.
