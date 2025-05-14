The Big Lead

Tyrese Haliburton's gf Jade Jones has message for haters after Pacers win

Jade Jones, the girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton had a direct message to the haters after advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals in the NBA Playoffs.

By Josh Sanchez

Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers and girlfriend Jade Jones after the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

The Indiana Pacers are moving on. On Tuesday night, the Pacers wrapped up their series with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers by overcoming a major deficit early in the game and rallying for a 114-105 win, closing out the series 4-1 to advance in the NBA Playoffs.

Indiana will now advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Tyrese Haliburton led the way for the pacers with 31 points, six rebounds, and eight assists.

WATCH: Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson’s epic WWE face-off resurfaces and goes viral

Following the game, Haliburton's girlfriend, Jade Jones, had some words for the Pacers haters and doubters who didn't believe they could get the job done against the Cavs. She shared a graphic celebrating the team advancing with the message, "PUT SOME RESPECT ON US!!!"

NBA WAG Jade Jones, girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones / Instagram

Jade also kept the receipts.

MORE: Tyrese Haliburton's dad banned indefinitely from Indiana Pacers NBA Playoff games

She reposted a list of predictions from the so-called NBA experts on ESPN who thought the Cavs would run through Indiana, followed by a series of laughing face and hushing emojis.

NBA WAG Jade Jones, girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones / Instagram

Whoops. You can't nail every prediction.

MORE: Tyrese Haliburton talks dad, Giannis Antetokounmpo's altercation, says dad was wrong

The Pacers will now wait for the winner of the Eastern Conference Semifinals series between the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics. New York leads the series, 3-1, with Game 5 set to go down on Wednesday, May 14. Tip-off at TD Garden is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, and Max.

You know Jade will be watching, so predict with caution.

NBA WAG Jade Jones, girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones / Instagram

MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad exchange words after OT thriller

NBA WAG Jade Jones, girlfriend of Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton
Jade Jones / Instagram

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

NBA DRAFT: NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery

NBA: Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win

NFL: ESPN makes major announcement about Super Bowl LXI coverage

SPORTS MEDIA: Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson reportedly turns down ABC's ‘Dancing With The Stars’

VIRAL: Livvy Dunne stuns in 2025 SI Swimsuit Issue, ready for impact after LSU

Home/NBA