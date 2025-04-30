The Big Lead

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad exchange words after OT thriller

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo had a heated exchange with the father of Tyrese Haliburton after the Pacers advanced in the NBA Playoffs in an OT thriller.

By Josh Sanchez

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs series against the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during Game 5 of the 2024 NBA Playoffs series against the Indiana Pacers. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Everyone thought the Milwaukee Bucks' season was immediately over the minute Damian Lillard went down with a torn Achilles, but the team put up a fight until the last second. Unfortunately, the Bucks fell short to the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of a Game 5 overtime thriller.

It was the most exciting game of the NBA Playoffs this postseason and the most unpredictable.

The Bucks held a late lead in overtime, but a costly Gary Trent Jr. turnover gave Tyrese Haliburton the ball back in the final seconds to pull of some heroics for the Pacers to advance.

WATCH: Bucks watch NBA title hopes literally slip through fingertips with Gary Trent blunder

After the game, which may have been Giannis Antetokounmpo's final game in a Bucks uniform, Antetokounmpo had a heated exchange with Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, on the baseline before the two were separated.

It was an emotional game and tenses were understandably high, especially for Antetokounmpo who's season comes to an end as he enters an uncertain stage of his career.

MORE: Former NBA All-Star says Giannis Antetokounmpo should team up with Luka Doncic

Antetokounmpo left his all on the court, finishing the game with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 13 assist triple-double.

Up next for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports

NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons

NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show

SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement

WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season

Home/NBA