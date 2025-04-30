Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad exchange words after OT thriller
By Josh Sanchez
Everyone thought the Milwaukee Bucks' season was immediately over the minute Damian Lillard went down with a torn Achilles, but the team put up a fight until the last second. Unfortunately, the Bucks fell short to the Indiana Pacers in the final seconds of a Game 5 overtime thriller.
It was the most exciting game of the NBA Playoffs this postseason and the most unpredictable.
The Bucks held a late lead in overtime, but a costly Gary Trent Jr. turnover gave Tyrese Haliburton the ball back in the final seconds to pull of some heroics for the Pacers to advance.
After the game, which may have been Giannis Antetokounmpo's final game in a Bucks uniform, Antetokounmpo had a heated exchange with Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, on the baseline before the two were separated.
It was an emotional game and tenses were understandably high, especially for Antetokounmpo who's season comes to an end as he enters an uncertain stage of his career.
Antetokounmpo left his all on the court, finishing the game with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 13 assist triple-double.
Up next for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
