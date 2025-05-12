ESPN Makes Major Announcement About Super Bowl LXI Coverage
A familiar face to longtime ESPN viewers will contribute to the network's first-ever Super Bowl telecast in 2027, the network announced.
In announcing a two-year contract extension with Chris Berman on Monday, ESPN said its longest-tenured host will be part of the coverage team for Super Bowl LXI in February 2027.
Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports was first to report the news of Berman's contract extension.
“I came to ESPN at 24 years young for my first full-time TV job. I had a full head of hair, was wet behind the ears, and my assignment was to host the wrap-up SportsCenter at 2:30 a.m. ESPN had been on the air for less than a month and we had fewer than 100 employees.
“Never in my wildest dreams could I have imagined turning 70 and still being here at our network, which long ago became an icon of sports broadcasting," Berman said in a statement. "We’re closing in on our very first Super Bowl, and now I will be able to be part of that, too.
“My thank yous are to everyone who has worked at ESPN-past, present and future. The same goes out to our viewers-past, present and future-as you welcome us into your homes with the same love of sports we have. It is mind-blowing to think that I now have the opportunity and good fortune to work here for 50 years, which would be two-thirds of my entire life!”
Berman, 70, joined ESPN on Oct. 1, 1979. He is a six-time National Sportscaster of the Year and a member of several Halls of Fame, including the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, the National Sports Media Association (formerly NSSA) Hall of Fame and Cable Hall of Fame.
A host of SportsCenter, NFL PrimeTime, NFL Countdown, among other assignments, Berman will become the first ESPN employee to last 50 years with the network when the contract is complete.
