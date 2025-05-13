Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson’s epic WWE face-off resurfaces and goes viral
Barring any miracles, the Eastern Conference Finals matchup looks set. The Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks both have commanding 3-1 leads in their respective series. Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are on the verge of leading their teams to the Eastern Conference Finals.
Both players have enjoyed big moments these playoffs. Haliburton's epic Sam Cassell celebration was a top moment, while Brunson has made NBA history with his clutch playoff performances. The superstars in question have a real iconic moment from a year ago too, and it's now resurfaced.
In May, 2024, Haliburton entered WWE SmackDown alongside Logan Paul for his Money In The Bank Match. On his way to the ring, he spotted Brunson in the crowd, stepping to him and getting involved in a face-off.
It was an iconic moment in their budding rivalry, so no wonder fans think these teams meeting in the Conference Finals this season is scripted.
"It was the script all along," wrote one fan. "This is real long-term storytelling," another added. A third fan wants to see them fight, writing, "This is gonna be some Malice at the Palace type stuff."
"If Brunson brings NY a championship, he will be a legit GOD in New York," wrote a fourth fan. The prevailing sentiment was summed up by another comment: "NBA might be more scripted than WWE."
The Pacers and Knicks went seven games in last season's Eastern Conference Semifinals, and it wouldn't be wrong to point out that injuries may have led to an Indiana victory. With a chance to go to the NBA Finals on the line, it wouldn't be surprising if Jalen and Hali came to blows during the series.
All this is only possible if they finish off their respective series, though. The Cavaliers and Celtics are both dealing with terrible injuries, so it does look likely that they will. If the matchup does come to pass, it's clear it will have all the intensity of a primetime WWE showdown.
