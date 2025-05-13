Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson turns down ABC's Dancing With The Stars
By Matt Reed
Bill Belichick and his highly-discussed girlfriend Jordon Hudson have been the talk of the sports world recently as their relationship has hit some bumpy patches in the media, but that hasn't stopped television and sports media programs and from reaching out about her availability.
RELATED: North Carolina refutes report that Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson is banned
ABC's Dancing With The Stars reportedly reached out to Hudson about appearing on the show next season, however, Belichick's girlfriend declined the opportunity. The Daily Mail reported that Hudson wants to instead stay close with Belichick as he coaches North Carolina's football team, which would also be during the fall during the show's taping.
“She likely will decline as it will be in the fall, the same time Bill will be coaching, and she wants to be there for him at UNC,” The Daily Mail said while citing a source.
While Hudson likely won't be on the show, Pablo Torre revealed a theory last week that she wants to eventually have a reality show with Belichick that would reveal the origins of their relationship and more intimate details.
