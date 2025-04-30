Tyrese Haliburton talks dad, Giannis Antetokounmpo's altercation, says dad was wrong
By Josh Sanchez
The NBA playoffs had an instant classic on Tuesday night when Tyrese Haliburton used some overtime heroics to lift the Indiana Pacers to a series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an instant classic.
After the game, tempers flared which led to a face-to-face altercation between Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, on the court.
The two were eventually separated after Bucks staffers pulled Giannis away.
MORE: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Tyrese Haliburton's dad exchange words after OT thriller
After the game, Haliburton discussed the incident involving his father and Antetokounmpo, and said that his father was the person in the wrong and he has already talked to him.
"I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis, eventually, about it," Haliburton said. "I don't think my pops was in the right at all there."
Another video making the rounds on social media shows Haliburton's father approaching Antetokounmpo and trash-talking to his face before Giannis responded.
Respect to Haliburton for giving a thoughtful response.
MORE: Gary Trent Jr. watches Milwaukee Bucks season slip through fingers in OT heartbreaker
Antetokounmpo left his all on the court, finishing the game with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 13 assist triple-double. Haliburton, meanwhile, led the Pacers with 26 points along with five rebounds and nine assists.
Up next for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
RANKINGS: Top 10 most hated teams in sports
NBA: Refs admit they missed crucial foul call in Knicks' close win over Pistons
NFL: Bills GM Brandon Beane rips 'dumbest' criticism of Buffalo's draft by local radio show
SPORTS MEDIA: Embattled executive fired by Fox Sports releases statement
WNBA: Caitlin Clark feels bigger and better at Indiana Fever training camp ahead of WNBA season