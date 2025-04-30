The Big Lead

Tyrese Haliburton talks dad, Giannis Antetokounmpo's altercation, says dad was wrong

Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton watched his father and Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo get into a heated altercation and shared his thoughts on the incident.

By Josh Sanchez

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers.
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo looks on in the final seconds of the game against the Indiana Pacers. / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The NBA playoffs had an instant classic on Tuesday night when Tyrese Haliburton used some overtime heroics to lift the Indiana Pacers to a series-clinching victory over the Milwaukee Bucks in an instant classic.

After the game, tempers flared which led to a face-to-face altercation between Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo and Haliburton's father, John Haliburton, on the court.

The two were eventually separated after Bucks staffers pulled Giannis away.

After the game, Haliburton discussed the incident involving his father and Antetokounmpo, and said that his father was the person in the wrong and he has already talked to him.

"I talked with him. I'll talk with Giannis, eventually, about it," Haliburton said. "I don't think my pops was in the right at all there."

Another video making the rounds on social media shows Haliburton's father approaching Antetokounmpo and trash-talking to his face before Giannis responded.

Respect to Haliburton for giving a thoughtful response.

Antetokounmpo left his all on the court, finishing the game with a 30 point, 20 rebound, and 13 assist triple-double. Haliburton, meanwhile, led the Pacers with 26 points along with five rebounds and nine assists.

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends.
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Up next for Haliburton and the Pacers is a showdown with the No. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers.

