Dallas Mavericks GM Nico Harrison celebrates after shocking NBA Draft Lottery win
By Matt Reed
The Dallas Mavericks are on cloud nine Monday night after the NBA decided to give their franchise a second life following the highly questionable trade that went down months ago sending team cornerstone superstar Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers.
By the end of the 2025 NBA Draft Lottery, Mavericks general manager Nico Harrison and the rest of the team's executives were seen absolutely elated when it was revealed that Dallas holds the number one pick in June's draft, which all but guarantees them Duke star Cooper Flagg.
While many NBA fans couldn't help but cry out for foul play in this year's NBA Draft Lottery, especially after the whirlwind few months we've seen in Dallas, Harrison and Co. have the chance to immediately reset the franchise with an elite prospect like Flagg.
The freshman Blue Devils talent nearly helped his college team to an NCAA championship before losing in the FInal Four, and now the Mavericks can use Flagg to not only only compete in Year 1 alongside Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, but also use him as bait to get other superstars to come play next to him in future seasons.
