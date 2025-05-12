NBA fans scream conspiracy as Dallas Mavericks win NBA Draft Lottery
By Tyler Reed
The NBA Draft Lottery took place on Monday night. Teams around the league were hoping the ping pong ball would bounce their way, and that their franchise would be the team that would get to select Cooper Flagg first overall in the 2025 NBA Draft.
No, it wasn't the Utah Jazz or the Charlotte Hornets. Thankfully, it wasn't even the San Antonio Spurs. In the end, it was Nico 'Darth Vader' Harrison's Dallas Mavericks who won the first pick in the draft.
As soon as it was announced that the Mavericks won the lottery, fans took to social media to call out the so-called "scripted" lottery.
The conspiracy theories are already underway, as some fans believe Harrison and the Mavericks are being rewarded for sending Luka Doncic to one of the biggest markets in the league with the Los Angeles Lakers.
It does seem awfully fishy that teams like the Jazz and Hornets had greater odds to earn the number one overall pick, yet a team with Kyrie Irving and Anthony Davis, who didn't have a 2% chance to win the lottery, ended up winning the thing.
As a Hornets fan, am I upset? No (yes). But it just feels like the rich continue to get richer in a league that is more scripted than an episode of Monday Night Raw. Better hope Flagg can play defense, because five years from now the front office will ship him to a bigger market if he can't
