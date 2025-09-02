Bill Belichick's girlfriend Jordon Hudson rocks modest Carolina blue fit to UNC opener
By Josh Sanchez
Legendary NFL head coach Bill Belichick went back to college at 73 years old to make his college football coaching debut with the UNC Tar Heels.
All eyes were on Belichick's college coaching debut on Labor Day in primetime, but there was someone else stealing the spotlight: his 24-year-old girlfriend Jordon Hudson.
Hudson has been a fixture around the Tar Heels progra (for better or for worse) since Belichick took over, so everyone was wondering what she'd be wearing for gameday and whether she'd be trying to make her way into the spotlight.
Surprisingly, Hudson wore a modest fit that was appropriately white and Carolina blue. It was color coordinated down to the accessories.
And, yes, that is Randy Moss, who played under Belichick during an impressive run with the New England Patriots.
Belichick and Hudson, a former cheerleader at Bridgewater State, were first linked in the Summer of 2024 when she was 23 years old, thanks to a viral Ring cam video that showed a shirtless Belichick sneaking out of her home.
Now, she's kicking it in a VIP suite with one of the greatest wide receivers of all time.
The eventual '30 for 30' on the entire Belichick-Hudson relationship is going to incredible.
