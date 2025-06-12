Travis Kelce's mom Donna rumored to be on 'The Traitors' season 4 cast
By Josh Sanchez
Is reality television ready for Mama Kelce? According to a leaked cast for the hit Peacock series The Traitors US, Donna Kelce, the mother of Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, is expected to be a cast member for season four.
The cast initially leaked was shared by Cinema Blend, who noted the cast does not appear to be complete.
But, if the leak proves to be true, Donna Kelce would be joined by popular reality stars including Big Brother winner Ian Terry, Survivor winner Yam Yam Arocho, and many others.
MORE: Donna Kelce Is the Most Powerful Person in Advertising, Now Sitting Next to Jake From State Farm
The cast is also littered with former Real Housewives and Ru Paul Drag Race stars.
Reputible reality rumors source Reality TV Fan noted season four has begun filming at its usual location, Ardross Castle in Scotland. The series streams weekly on Peacock, though a premiere date has not yet been set.
MORE: Travis Kelce shows off slim new physique after dropping 25 pounds during NFL offseason
Will Mama Kelce be out of her depths against some of the masterminds and biggest personalities in the reality TV atmosphere as she plays a game as devious as The Traitors? Perhaps. Or maybe, just maybe, she can pull the wool over everyone's eyes, come in underestimated, and become the most traitorous of them all.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
U.S. OPEN: 2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs could leave Arrowhead Stadium as awkward stadium decision looms
MLB: When will Shohei Ohtani return to pitching rotation? Dodgers star gets projected timeline
WNBA: WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive over 50 percent in Caitlin Clark’s absence
VIRAL: Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season after groin-scratching altercation with fan