New Details Emerge About Travis Kelce’s Hollywood Plans
By Evan Bleier
A supporting actor in Kansas City behind superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes and clearly the Robin to girlfriend Taylor Swift's Batman, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce has his sights set on stepping into the spotlight with a lead role in Hollywood, according to Variety.
Kelce, who previously appeared in the 2020 comedy Moonbase 8 and will be featured in the upcoming FX horror series Grotesquerie as well as host the upcoming game show Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity? on Amazon, is attached to the forthcoming Lionsgate film Loose Cannons and is set to play the lead in the action-comedy.
John Wick series director Chad Stahelski is on board to produce the project and the script is coming from Timothy Dowling (Pixels,This Means War, Role Models and Just Go With It). Here's the plot, according to IMDB: "Two unhinged police officers are forced to partner up after their precincts merge, and they take on cases no one else can handle."
Set to turn 35 in October, Kelce, who is taking style advice from Swift instead of Mahomes these days but still catching ridiculous passes from his All-Pro QB, will also have a role in the upcoming sequel to Adam Sandler's beloved comedy Happy Gilmore.
"Travis mentioned it, so we have a nice something for Travis,” Sandler said on The Tonight Show this week. “He’s gonna come by. He’s a very nice guy. You guys would love him in real life. What a big, handsome guy. Funny and cool as hell. He’s a stud, and he’s so funny.”
The best tight end in fantasy football history with 2,116.7 points since 2016 (the most any TE ever has scored over an eight-year period and still a damn good real-life football player as well, Kelce is seeking a third straight Super Bowl win as the Chiefs attempt to win it all for the fourth time in six seasons and cement themselves as the next NFL dynasty.
After the Chiefs open the NFL season against the Baltimore Ravens on September 5 at Arrowhead Stadium, Grotesquerie will drop on September 25 and Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity ? will debut on October 16. Loose Cannons does not have a release date set as of now, but Kelce is certainly hoping the film has its leading actor locked in.