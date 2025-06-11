Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins suspended for season after groin-scratching altercation with fan
By Tyler Reed
Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins became a fan favorite during his time in the league due to his fiery attitude.
When things got a little chippy on the court, one could expect Cousins to find himself in the media of the drama.
It appears the former Kentucky Wildcats star is still one not to mess with on the court. His dust-up with some hecklers in the Puerto Rican Professional Basketball League went viral after a clip showed Cousins doing something that would have probably gotten him banned in the NBA.
It appears his new league is also not a fan of Cousins scratching his private area and then making a heckler sniff his hands after. The league announced that it would be suspending Cousins for the rest of the season due to his actions.
Listen, I'm just going to say it: this is hilarious. Would this be the route that I would go to get the upper hand on a heckler? Probably not. However, as a Cousins stan ( Go Big Blue) this is pure comedy.
I'm already trying to imagine this happening in the NBA, and it would be an absolute circus. It wasn't the best idea, but what's done is done. Hopefully, that heckler will think twice before harassing another player.
