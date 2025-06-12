2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday
By Josh Sanchez
The PGA Tour rolls on this with with the U.S. Open, the third of four men's golf championships on the calendar. Round 1 of the tournament tees off at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 12.
World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won three of his last four tournaments, will be aiming to win his first-ever U.S. Open.
MORE: PGA Tour reportedly eyes top NFL executive for CEO position
You can watch Round 1 on Friday beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on USA, while Peacock will stream exclusive coverage from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET. The entire opening round is available on Peacock, USOpen.com, and the USGA app.
When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?
A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 on Thursday, June 12 can be seen below (all times Eastern).
2025 U.S. Open Round 1 tee times & pairings
Tee No. 1
6:45 a.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
6:56 a.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
7:07 a.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
7:18 a.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
7:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau
7:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
7:51 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
8:13 a.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
8:24 a.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
8:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
8:46 a.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
8:57 a.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
12:30 p.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
12:41 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
12:52 p.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
1:03 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
1:58 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
2:09 p.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
2:20 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
2:31 p.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz
2:42 p.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser
Tee No. 10
6:45 a.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
6:56 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
7:07 a.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
7:18 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
7:51 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
8:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
8:13 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
8:24 a.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
8:46 a.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
8:57 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
12:30 p.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
12:41 p.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
12:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
1:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
1:25 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
1:36 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
1:47 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
1:58 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
2:09 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
2:20 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)
2:31 p.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
2:42 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders dealing with 'unspecified health issue'
MLB: Fox Sports scores massive hit with Red Sox-Yankees telecast
NBA: DeMarcus Cousins nearly fights fans in Puerto Rico, has drinks thrown at him
NFL: Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video
SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for college football legend Lee Corso