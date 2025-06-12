The Big Lead

2025 U.S. Open tee times: Round 1 groupings for Thursday

The 2025 U.S. Open gets underway on Thursday, June 12. Here is your favorite golfer's tee time for the first round of the tournament at Oakmont Country Club.

By Josh Sanchez

Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from the 12th tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
Scottie Scheffler plays a shot from the 12th tee during a practice round for the U.S. Open tournament at Oakmont Country Club. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The PGA Tour rolls on this with with the U.S. Open, the third of four men's golf championships on the calendar. Round 1 of the tournament tees off at Oakmont Country Club just outside of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 12.

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who has won three of his last four tournaments, will be aiming to win his first-ever U.S. Open.

You can watch Round 1 on Friday beginning at 6:00 a.m. ET on USA, while Peacock will stream exclusive coverage from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. ET. The entire opening round is available on Peacock, USOpen.com, and the USGA app.

When will your favorite golfer be hitting the course?

A full look at the tee times and groupings for Round 1 on Thursday, June 12 can be seen below (all times Eastern).

2025 U.S. Open Round 1 tee times & pairings

The Oakmont Country Club clubhouse sits in the distance near the No. 9 green during the 125th U.S. Open practice.
The Oakmont Country Club clubhouse sits in the distance near the No. 9 green during the 125th U.S. Open practice. / Ethan Morrison / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tee No. 1

6:45 a.m. – Matt Vogt (a), Kevin Velo, Trent Phillips
6:56 a.m. – Chandler Blanchet, Alvaro Ortiz, Doug Ghim
7:07 a.m. – Evan Beck (a), Maxwell Moldovan, Justin Hicks
7:18 a.m. – Harris English, Tommy Fleetwood, Keegan Bradley
7:29 a.m. – Xander Schauffele, Jose Luis Ballester Barrio, Bryson DeChambeau
7:40 a.m. – Matt Fitzpatrick, Wyndham Clark, Gary Woodland
7:51 a.m. – Akshay Bhatia, Matt McCarty, Robert MacIntyre
8:02 a.m. – Cam Davis, Davis Thompson, Thomas Detry
8:13 a.m. – Richard Bland, Trevor Gutschewski (a), Lanto Griffin
8:24 a.m. – Edoardo Molinari, Sam Stevens, Ryan Gerard
8:35 a.m. – Thriston Lawrence, Noah Kent (a), Thorbjørn Olesen
8:46 a.m. – Jinichiro Kozuma, Cameron Tankersley (a), Chase Johnson
8:57 a.m. – Philip Barbaree, Riley Lewis, Brady Calkins
12:30 p.m. – Frederic LaCroix, Emiliano Grillo, Sam Bairstow
12:41 p.m. – Byeong Hun An, Joe Highsmith, Ryan Fox
12:52 p.m. – Victor Perez, Jacob Bridgeman, Adam Schenk
1:03 p.m. – Min Woo Lee, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka
1:14 p.m. – Sam Burns, Nico Echavarria, Denny McCarthy
1:25 p.m. – Viktor Hovland, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler
1:36 p.m. – Corey Conners, Jason Day, Patrick Reed
1:47 p.m. – Joaquin Niemann, Bud Cauley, Daniel Berger
1:58 p.m. – Mackenzie Hughes, Tony Finau, Chris Kirk
2:09 p.m. – Ben James (a), Rasmus Højgaard, Stephan Jaeger
2:20 p.m. – Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Justin Hastings (a), Laurie Canter
2:31 p.m. – Frankie Harris (a), Emilio Gonzalez R., Roberto Díaz
2:42 p.m. – Grant Haefner, Joey Herrera, George Kneiser

Scottie Scheffler leaves the putting green during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club.
Scottie Scheffler leaves the putting green during a practice round for the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Tee No. 10

6:45 a.m. – Zac Blair, Scott Vincent, Alistair Docherty
6:56 a.m. – Jacques Kruyswijk, Jordan Smith, Eric Cole
7:07 a.m. – Tom Kim, J.J. Spaun, Taylor Pendrith
7:18 a.m. – Ludvig Åberg, Adam Scott, Hideki Matsuyama
7:29 a.m. – Ben Griffin, Andrew Novak, Maverick McNealy
7:40 a.m. – Shane Lowry, Justin Rose, Rory McIlroy
7:51 a.m. – Patrick Cantlay, Si Woo Kim, Lucas Glover
8:02 a.m. – Cameron Smith, Brian Harman, Phil Mickelson
8:13 a.m. – Niklas Norgaard, Brian Campbell, Justin Lower
8:24 a.m. – Davis Riley, Jackson Koivun (a), Johnny Keefer
8:35 a.m. – James Hahn, Mark Hubbard, Michael La Sasso (a)
8:46 a.m. – Joakim Lagergren, Mason Howell (a), Chris Gotterup
8:57 a.m. – Zach Bauchou, Jackson Buchanan, Lance Simpson (a)
12:30 p.m. – Will Chandler, Andrea Pavan, Takumi Kanaya
12:41 p.m. – Bryan Lee (a), Guido Migliozzi, Preston Summerhays
12:52 p.m. – Erik van Rooyen, Max Greyserman, Matt Wallace
1:03 p.m. – Russell Henley, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Nick Taylor
1:14 p.m. – Jordan Spieth, Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson
1:25 p.m. – Tyrrell Hatton, Sungjae Im, Sepp Straka
1:36 p.m. – Cameron Young, Tom Hoge, J.T. Poston
1:47 p.m. – Jhonattan Vegas, Michael Kim, Matthieu Pavon
1:58 p.m. – Marc Leishman, Aaron Rai, Nick Dunlap
2:09 p.m. – Matthew Jordan, Yuta Sugiura, Carlos Ortiz
2:20 p.m. – Ryan McCormick, Trevor Cone, Zachery Pollo (a)
2:31 p.m. – James Nicholas, Tyler Weaver (a), Riki Kawamoto
2:42 p.m. – Austen Truslow, Harrison Ott, George Duangmanee

