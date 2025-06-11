When will Shohei Ohtani return to pitching rotation? Dodgers star gets projected date
By Josh Sanchez
Reigning MLB MVP Shohei Ohtani has been active at the plate this season as the Los Angeles Dodgers aim to repeat as World Series champions, but he has not seen the mound.
However, his return to the pitching rotation could be coming after the All-Star break, with July being tabbed as a potential timeline.
According to MLB insider Alden Gonzalez, Ohtani could be back on the mound as soon as next month.
"Shohei Ohtani is expected to join the Dodgers' rotation at some point next month, with a slight chance of it occuring before the All-Star break," Gonzalez wrote on X.
"The reason: His progress, but also, the added roster spot. He can return as a 2- to 3-inning starter."
While Ohtani could return after the All-Star break, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts made it clear that the team will not rush the process on getting him ready.
"It's tempting [to bring him back sooner," Roberts said. "I'm sure Shohei is tempted to just rip the Band-Aid off for a big league game. But I think we've done a good job of just being patient. And truth be told, I don't know if anyone knows the right time to get him in a big league game.
"But we're still being very careful."
The Dodgers currently sit atop the NL West with a 40-28 record, a half-game ahead of the second-place San Francisco Giants. LA completes its series with the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, June 10, before kicking off its next three-game showdown with the Giants beginning Friday, June 13.
