Kansas City Chiefs could leave Arrowhead Stadium as awkward stadium decision looms
By Matt Reed
The Kansas City Chiefs don't just have one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history leading their franchise for years to come, but head coach Andy Reid and his team also have the benefit of playing in front of a hostile and dedicated crowd with every home game.
Arrowhead Stadium is one of the elite NFL stadium environments, however, the Chiefs could have a new setting in the near future if the team opts to leave behind its roots. Sports Business Journal laid out the difficult decision the franchise has in front of them with the Chiefs looking to eventually play in a dome, which would mean leaving Arrowhead.
The report explained the different options the Chiefs have at their disposal, including Missouri potentially paying half of a $1.15 billion project to renovate their current stadium.
Meanwhile, there have been lots of discussions about Kansas City becoming one of the NFL teams to seek out a dome stadium, similar to the Buffalo Bills and Cleveland Browns.
