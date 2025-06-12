The Big Lead

WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive over 50 percent in Caitlin Clark’s absence

Injured Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark's absence has been a devastating blow to the team, along with the reported WNBA ratings.

By Josh Sanchez

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark follows the action from the bench against the Atlanta Dream.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark follows the action from the bench against the Atlanta Dream. / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
facebooktwitter

Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has missed five consecutive games due to injury as she recovers from a strained quadriceps. In her absence, the team has gone 2-3.

But it isn't just the Fever who are feeling the impact of her loss, it's reportedly the entire WNBA.

According to a report from USA Today, the league's television ratings are down a whopping 55 percent in her absence.

MORE: Indiana Fever coach Stephanie White shares latest on Caitlin Clark injury

The Fever's nationally televised games are down 53 percent, falling from 1.8 million viewers per game to 847,000 without her on the court.

Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark celebrates from the crowd during the 2025 NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City
Indiana Fever player Caitlin Clark celebrates from the crowd during the 2025 NBA Finals between the Pacers and Oklahoma City Thunder. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The good news for the Fever and the league is that Clark is working towards her return. While there is still no firm date on when the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will return to the court, she has already made a limited return to practice.

Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this season.

MORE: Caitlin Clark 'kicked out' of coach's seat in entertaining moment during Fever game

The Fever do not return to action until Saturday, June 14, when they welcome the defending champion New York Liberty to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.

Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. We'll have to wait and see whether Clark makes her highly anticipated return.

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark high-flves forward DeWanna Bonner during a game against the Connecticut Sun.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark high-flves forward DeWanna Bonner during a game against the Connecticut Sun. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel

CFB: Colorado football coach Deion Sanders dealing with 'unspecified health issue'

MLB: Fox Sports scores massive hit with Red Sox-Yankees telecast

NBA: DeMarcus Cousins nearly fights fans in Puerto Rico, has drinks thrown at him

NFL: Stefon Diggs opens up on conversations with Patriots on viral boat video

SPORTS MEDIA: ESPN announces final College GameDay stop for college football legend Lee Corso

Home/WNBA New