WNBA ratings reportedly nosedive over 50 percent in Caitlin Clark’s absence
By Josh Sanchez
Indiana Fever superstar Caitlin Clark has missed five consecutive games due to injury as she recovers from a strained quadriceps. In her absence, the team has gone 2-3.
But it isn't just the Fever who are feeling the impact of her loss, it's reportedly the entire WNBA.
According to a report from USA Today, the league's television ratings are down a whopping 55 percent in her absence.
The Fever's nationally televised games are down 53 percent, falling from 1.8 million viewers per game to 847,000 without her on the court.
The good news for the Fever and the league is that Clark is working towards her return. While there is still no firm date on when the reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year will return to the court, she has already made a limited return to practice.
Clark is averaging 19 points, six rebounds, and 9.3 assists per game this season.
The Fever do not return to action until Saturday, June 14, when they welcome the defending champion New York Liberty to Gainbridge Fieldhouse in a WNBA Commissioner's Cup showdown.
Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC. We'll have to wait and see whether Clark makes her highly anticipated return.
