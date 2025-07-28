Travis Hunter reveals he's putting in work after practice on TD celebrations
By Tyler Reed
The Tennessee Titans' need for a quarterback gifted the Jacksonville Jaguars with the best athlete in the NFL Draft when the team took Travis Hunter second overall.
Hunter finished his college career at Colorado with a Heisman Trophy, and now, the rookie has hopes of continuing to play both sides of the ball at the NFL level.
Recent reports have shown that Hunter is playing both sides of the ball during camp; however, it appears he has taken more defensive snaps than offensive.
No matter what side of the ball the Jaguars' rookie is on, Hunter has the ability to find the endzone. When speaking with the NFL Network, Hunter said he has been putting in extra work after practice with touchdown celebrations.
Hunter revealed that after practice, he goes home and puts in the work on some celebrations that fans may see in an endzone this fall. The rookie even mentioned he already has a couple.
I don't want to jinx the kid, but Hunter is going to be finding the endzone if he has the chance to play wide receiver. I'm just hoping he brings the right moves in his celebrations. The pressure is now on for these celebrations to be iconic. Ball is in your court, Hunter.
