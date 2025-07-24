The Big Lead

Travis Hunter still chasing dream of playing both sides in NFL during training camp

Jacksonville Jaguars first-round pick Travis Hunter will be working with the offense in camp, but that isn't stopping him from learning about the defense.

By Tyler Reed

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center.
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center. / Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Travis Hunter was the most electric player in college football last season, and it was a good reason as to why he earned the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

The Jacksonville Jaguars were in the right place at the right time when they had the chance to make Hunter the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most believe that Hunter will only be playing wide receiver for the Jaguars; however, the rookie has shown interest in playing both sides of the ball, like he did in college.

On Thursday, Gus Logue of Big Cat Country shared a clip of Hunter working with Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile, defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins, and secondary coach Ron Milus. While he may be learning more about the defense, Logue reports that Hunter will be working with the wide receivers in camp on Thursday.

The Jaguars have a lot at stake with Hunter. The former Colorado star may be the most dynamic player to enter the NFL in the last decade. How the franchise handles this situation is going to be interesting.

Hunter wants to continue to be the player he was in college, but the NFL is a whole different world. Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce even mentioned recently that if he plays both sides, then offenses will pick on him just to exhaust him. Is it worth playing both sides?

