Jaguars give early indication about NFL Draft star Travis Hunter's primary position
By Matt Reed
Travis Hunter has already been known in NFL circles dating back to the 2025 NFL Draft about being a unicorn because of his unique abilities to excel on both sides of the football.
The Jacksonville Jaguars were so invested in Hunter that they actually traded up to the number two spot in the draft to take the former Colorado superstar, and fans are getting an early taste of where head coach Liam Coen envisions Hunter playing primarily.
During the opening week of Jaguars training camp, Hunter was spotted playing 36 snaps on offense, while he took 11 more defensive snaps at cornerback and even matched up against star receiver Brian Thomas Jr. in coverage.
While it's still very early in camp there's a clear indication that Jacksonville wants a better look at Hunter on the defensive side of the ball, especially given the fact that the Jaguars ranked 31st in the NFL in total defense.
