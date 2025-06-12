Jaguars' Travis Hunter focused on 2025 NFL season, not low Madden rating
By Josh Sanchez
Travis Hunter is gearing up for his rookie season with the Jacksonville Jaguars, hoping to make an immediate impact on both sides of the ball like he did during his time in college football en route to winning the Heisman Trophy.
Hunter is a rare athlete and attempting to be a two-way star at the next level.
Because of his high goals and quest for greatness, Hunter is focused on football and football only, so he doesn't have time for outside distractions.
That includes controversial player ratings from Madden NFL 26, where Hunter received a 76 overall. Hunter was asked about his Madden rating during minicamp and gave a perfect answer.
"That's a Madden rating. That's it," Hunter said. "I'm not worried about a Madden rating right now. I'm worried about playing football."
Well handled.
If Hunter can live up to the expectations after being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, it won't take long for the fine folks at EA Sports to give him a ratings boost, but he'll stay unbothered either way.
Hunter's first opportunity for NFL action will be in the preseason when the Jaguars host the Pittsburgh Steelers on Saturday, August 9. Jacksonville will open its regular season campaign by welcoming the Carolina Panthers to town on Sunday, September 7.
