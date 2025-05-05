Jaguars star Travis Hunter was busy playing video games on NFL Draft night
By Matt Reed
The Jacksonville Jaguars didn't wait long to grab Travis Hunter after pulling off a massive trade during the 2025 NFL Draft that saw the Cleveland Browns acquire draft picks, but the former Heisman Trophy winner made sure that he kept himself busy before the AFC South team called his name.
RELATED: Shedeur Sanders top NFL rookie jersey sales following 2025 NFL Draft
Hunter was in the green room with other top draft prospects before realizing of his dream of being taken by an NFL team, but the former Colorado Buffaloes standout was seen playing video games before commissioner Roger Goodell revealed that he was going to Jacksonville.
The cornerback and wide receiver is known for being an outstanding dual-posiiton player on the gridiron, but Hunter also has a huge infatuation with video games, which was how he kept himself business on draft night in Green Bay.
Social media videos circulated of Hunter playing Clash of Clans on his phone just minutes before his name was called, however, this shouldn't be surprising given the fact that he's super active streaming games on Twitch.
