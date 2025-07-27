Tennis star Anna Kalinskaya’s dog steals show during DC Open run to finals
By Josh Sanchez
Tennis star Anna Kalinskaya is on an incredible run at the Mubadala Citi DC Open, advancing to Sunday's championship match with a big upset win over fan-favorite Emma Raducanu in the semi-finals over the weekend.
Kalinskaya took down Raducanu in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3, to earn a spot in the finals where she will face Leylah Fernandez of Canada.
While Kalinskaya has been on a roll on the court, winning every match in straight sets, it is her adorable English cream dachshund Bella who stole the show.
After a quarterfinal victory over No. 4 seed Clara Tauson, her puppy came running on the court to celebrate. Following Saturday's win over Raducanu, the celebration continued as the crowd oohed and ahhed.
That is how you become an instant fan favorite.
We'll have to see if Kalinskaya and Bella can celebrate a championship together later on Sunday afternoon.
The championship match between Kalinksaya and Fernandez is set to begin at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center in Washington, D.C. at 2:30 p.m. ET. The match will air live on the Tennis Channel.
