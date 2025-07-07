Tennis star Ben Shelton extends his sister's vacation from work with Wimbledon win
By Matt Reed
Ben Shelton has captivated American tennis fans and become a bit of a celebrity as he moves into his first Wimbledon quarterfinals and becomes the youngest U.S. man to do so since Andy Roddick did it at the age of 21.
RELATED: Coco Gauff shares emotional reaction to shocking Wimbledon defeat
However, while Shelton's massive service power and incredible displays of emotion on the court have made him an instant star in London, his family has become an even bigger story because of his connection to them.
Throughout Wimbledon, Shelton has expressed the importance of his family being there to support him during one of the biggest majors in tennis, and that includes his sister, who works in New York City at Morgan Stanley.
Shelton jokingly pleaded with the crowd to help his sister get some extra days off from work so that she could stay in England and continue to watch him play, and as luck would have it she was there to watch him again on Monday during his victory.
The American tennis star also has his girlfriend and U.S. women's national soccer team phenom Trinity Rodman in his family box watching his matches, so it's clear that he has become a big deal in the sports community.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
ROUNDUP: Independence Day, goodbye Lillard, Kershaw 3K, and more
MLB: Left-handed legend to Clayton Kershaw: 'See you soon in the HOF'
MMA: Donald Trump's proposed White House UFC match already has one volunteer participant
CFB: Tennessee football releases 'Smokey Grey' uniforms for 2025 season
VIRAL: Kay Adams joins list of terrible first pitches after her toss at Wrigley Field