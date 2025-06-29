Emma Raducanu laughs off Carlos Alcaraz dating rumors ahead of Wimbledon
By Josh Sanchez
The top tennis stars in the world have been in London ahead of the Wimbledon Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club which wrapped up qualifiers last week. This week, official draw will begin as players fight to win the third Grand Slam of the year.
Two of the fan-favorites in attendance are Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz, who have been frequently spotted together during training sessions and workouts.
Of course, with the way the internet is, that led to speculation that the two are dating. So, naturally, when Raducanu faced the media ahead of her first-round match against fellow Brit Mingge Xu on Monday, she was asked about her relationship with Carlito.
Raducanu laughed off the questions and said, "We're just good friends," before joking, "what a way to wrap it up!"
Raducanu and Alcaraz have been spending a lot of time together, but it's for good reason.
The two tennis stars, who are both sponsored by Evian and have appeared together in promotions, also announced that they will be pairing up for mixed doubles at the US Open in New York City later this summer.
But, the internet isn't going to let facts get in the way of a good story.
