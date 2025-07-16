Billionaire's $10 million gift rejected by tennis Hall of Fame after publicity stunt: report
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman competed in a professional doubles tennis match at the International Tennis Hall of Fame last week in Newport, R.I. Now, the body that invited him is having second thoughts.
In a letter obtained by Front Office Sports, leadership for the International Tennis Hall of Fame expressed regret about the decision to invite Ackman to compete in the match alongside former pro Jack Sock on July 9 at the ATP Challenger event.
MORE: A billionaire entered a pro tennis match; Andy Roddick was not amused
“In hindsight, we would not make this decision again," read the letter sent to Hall of Fame members and its board members.
Ackman, 59, offered to fund a $10 million endowment for the International Tennis Hall of Fame in a lengthy social media post Sunday. But the institution confirmed to Front Office Sports that it will reject the donation.
Many in the tennis community rejected Ackman's attempt to combine publicity with philanthropy.
“This was the biggest joke I’ve ever watched in professional tennis,” former U.S. Open champion Andy Roddick said on his podcast, Served. “There was exactly one person on that court trying as hard as they could.”
"I’ve never gotten sick while playing a tennis match before in my life, but now I can say that I almost got sick watching a tennis match," wrote Randy Walker of World Tennis magazine.
