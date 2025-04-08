TCU star Hailey Van Lith stuns on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit digital cover
By Matt Reed
Women's college basketball is drawing more attention than ever before, and it's not solely because of the quality improving on the court. While previous stars like Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and Cameron brink are now in the WNBA, one of the sport's biggest names has continued to draw attention for not only herself but the rest of the women's game.
RELATED: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston playing after winning national title
TCU star Hailey Van Lith helped her Horned Frogs teammates reach the Elite Eight before falling to Texas, but the future WNBA talent is capitalizing on her deep tournament run by featuring in one of most iconic magazines; Sports Illustrated.
Van Lith stunned in her black and white bikini on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition, following in the footsteps of Brink and Reese, who each appeared in previous years of the magazine.
The former Louisville and and LSU talent has a reported NIL value of over $1.1 million, per On3. That includes deals with sponsors like Apple Cash and Lacroix.
The 23 year old is expected to be a top-10 pick in this year's WNBA Draft, and whichever team grabs the talented guard they'll surely receive a lot more attention given her massive social media following that includes over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.
MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead
CBB: Walter Clayton Jr. consoles Houston player after Florida national championship win
MLB: Donald Trump met privately with Shohei Ohtani during Dodgers' White House visit
NBA: High school goes viral after debuting LeBron James prom theme
NFL: Adam Schefter will ‘guarantee’ Eagles make ‘a trade or two’ during NFL Draft
SPORTS MEDIA: 'One Shining Moment' highlight video from 2025 NCAA Tournament