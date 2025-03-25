Hailey Van Lith NIL Worth: How much does TCU star make in endorsements?
By Tyler Reed
The TCU women's basketball team is on the journey of attempting to win the program's first national championship.
After a win over the Louisville Cardinals, the Horned Frogs have made a regional semi-final for the first time in school history.
A big reason behind the success of the program this season has been transfer Hailey Van Lith. Van Lith spent the first three years of her college career with the Louisville Cardinals, then spent last season with the LSU Tigers.
The TCU star is once again one of the biggest names in college sports. With that, one has to imagine that Van Lith does pretty good in the NIL department.
According to On3 Sports, Van Lith's current NIL valuations have the TCU star earning $758 thousand. That number puts her fourth on the list of women's college basketball players behind Hanna Cavinder, Haley Cavinder, Paige Bueckers, and Flau'jae Johnson.
Bringing in endorsement deals for college athletes has been one of the best decisions the NCAA has allowed. Sure, things like the transfer portal may need a tweak,
However, allowing college athletes to earn while they play is something that should have been done years ago. Now, players like Van Lith can prove just how important they are to the game of basketball.
