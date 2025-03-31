Hailey Van Lith sharea obscure fact about her legs that left TCU teammates confused
By Josh Sanchez
TCU women's basketball star Hailey Van Lith is having a career revival with the Horned Frogs, leading the team to its first-ever Elite 8 appearance in March Madness after a standout performance against Notre Dame.
Van Lith struggled last season at LSU while learning a new position and trying to find her groove, but she's found a perfect fit in Fort Worth and has been thriving.
Following her breakout game against Notre Dame, Van Lith faced the media to talk about the game, but there was one question that caught everyone off guard. One reporter asked Van Lith whether it was true that one of her legs was shorter than the other, and she confirmed the half-inch difference which led to a hilarious exchange.
The news came as a surprise to Van Lith's teammates, which left everyone bursting into laughter.
"It's a long story, you guys, I don't share everything with you," Van Lith said with a laugh.
The more you know.
The half-inch difference hasn't made much of an impact on Van Lith's game during March Madness, as she is playing some of the best basketball of her career. In the Sweet 16, Van Lith had a game-high 26 points, 9 rebounds, and 4 assists.
Against her alma mater Louisville in the second round, Van Lith recorded a double-double with 16 points, 10 assists and five rebounds.
Van Lith and the Horned Frogs will face off against the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns on Monday, March 31, in the Elite 8.
Tip-off at Legacy Arena at the BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.
