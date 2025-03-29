Hailey Van Lith's dad goes viral for hilarious celebration with boyfriend Jalen Suggs
By Josh Sanchez
Hailey Van Lith is having herself a day in the Sweet 16 showdown between the TCU Horned Frogs and Notre Dame Fighting Irish as March Madness rolls on Saturday afternoon.
Van Lith found her range during the third quarter and got in her rhythm with some major buckets to help TCU retake the lead.
Early in the fourth quarter, Van Lith hit a clutch three to give the Horned Frogs a six-point lead that forced Notre Dame to take a timeout to slow down the moment.
MORE: TCU star Hailey Van Lith bravely opens up about mental health struggles
After the timeout, the cameras panned to the crowd where here father, Corey Van Lith, went wild with a hilarious celebration, running down the stairs to high five Van Lith's boyfriend, Orlando Magic star Jalen Suggs, and share a chest bump that went viral.
What a guy.
MORE: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after nasty eye poke
Corey Van Lith is a character in his own right and always shines when he's in front of a camera. How can you not love a supportive father?
The late charge by Van Lith helped lift the Horned Frogs to a 71-62 win over Notre Dame. Van Lith finished the game with 26 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.
TCU will now wait for the winner of the No. 1 seed Texas Longhorns vs. No. 5 seed Tennessee Volunteers in the Elite 8 on Monday, March 31.
