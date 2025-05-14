Sophie Cunningham injury update: Indiana Fever improving ahead of WNBA opener
By Josh Sanchez
Sophie Cunningham was one of the big-name signings for the Indiana Fever during the WNBA offseason, adding to a revamped roster around Caitlin Clark that has the team entering the 2025 season as one of the favorites to win the title.
Cunningham was impressive throughout the preseason, but unfortunately rolled her ankle in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Dream and was unable to return.
There have been questions about whether Cunningham will be able to suit up for the Fever's first game of the season, but there was some positive news on Tuesday afternoon. Cunningham did not participate in practice, but she was in the facility without a boot or brace on her ankle.
Cunningham appeared to be walking fine and without a limp.
Fever head coach Stephanie White also gave an update on Cunningham during media availability.
"It's going to be a day-to-day thing, just seeing how she recovers," White told reporters. "I'll depend on our training staff to tell me what she is capable of doing every day, and we'll see how that goes."
Having Cunningham available for the game would be a major boost for the Fever.
Last season with the Phoenix Mercury, Cunningham was a solid role player with 8.4 points, 3.9 rebounds, two assists, and one steal per game.
She is hoping to improve this season and showed she is capable in a bigger role, averaging 10.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game during the preseason.
Cunningham and the Fever open the regular season campaign on Saturday, May 17, against Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Tip-off is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
