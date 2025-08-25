Skip Bayless’ wife Ernestine rips Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes for taking attention away from players
By Josh Sanchez
If you're watching an NFL game involving the Kansas City Chiefs, it's going to be hard to avoid seeing shots of Taylor Swift or Brittany Mahomes. That's just something fans have come to accept, whether they like it or not.
Some people are refusing to accept it, though, even in 2025.
Enter Ernestine Bayless, the wife of media personality Skip Bayless. The two were chatting on Skip's X account when they began discussing Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast with boyfriend Travis Kelce and brother Jason.
WATCH: Taylor Swift 'New Heights' podcast interview with Travis Kelce, Jason (FULL VIDEO)
Ernestine does not like it at all.
"It's actually been nice that they haven't been over the place - they have been in their own way. But now it's gonna start again with, 'Oh my God, she's gonna be in every game," Ernestine said.
"If they win, it's because of her; if they lose, it's because of her.' ...Isn't anybody else sick of it?"
MORE: Taylor Swift roasts male NFL fans in 'New Heights' podcast intro
She also isn't feeling Brittany, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who she feels is taking the spotlight away from Patrick's success and talent on the field.
“And then we go into the Mahomes thing with the wife, and it’s like, this is bigger than football. It really is, now the focus is more on them, as opposed to football,” she said.
It's not surprising that the Bayless' are finding something to be angry about, but if they're upset about a podcast appearance or a couple enjoying themselves away from the field, it's going to be a long season in their household.
The Chiefs kick off their 2025-26 regular season campaign on Friday, September 5, against the Los Angeles Chargers at Corinthians Arena in São Paulo, Brazil.
