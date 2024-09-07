Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes Watched the Chiefs from Separate Suites and The World Wants to Know Why
By Joe Lago
It took one game for the 2024 NFL season to experience its first full-blown controversy while the Kansas City Chiefs opened the season with a 27-20 victory against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday night.
Was it because Isaiah Likely's game-winning touchdown got overruled by video review? No. (It was the correct call, by the way.)
Did Likely's bitter postgame diss anger the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs? Nope.
A major uproar was sparked by Taylor Swift and where she was sitting at Arrowhead Stadium — more specifically who she wasn't sitting with. And that's when SuiteGate was born.
Swift, who arrived at the stadium by herself, watched Thursday's game in a luxury suite with the family of her boyfriend Travis Kelce, Kansas City's star tight end. The NBC cameras initially captured the global pop icon sitting next to Kelce's father, Ed, and that's when social media began to speculate why Swift wasn't hanging out with Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Last year, Swift and Brittany Mahomes were inseparable at Chiefs games, watching the team march to its second-straight Super Bowl title often while sitting next to each other. It didn't take long for the sleuths on X to begin putting two and two together.
Speculation quickly landed on the recent revelation that Mahomes supports Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee. In 2020, Swift opposed Trump and endorsed Joe Biden.
Swift has yet to reveal who she'll be supporting in the November 5 election. Last month, Kelce reportedly wanted to attend the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.
Could politics be the reason why Swift and Mahomes watched Thursday's game separately? With the current political climate, it's certainly plausible. Neither have yet to comment why they watched from different suites.
On her Instagram account, Mahomes posted video from her game experience on Thursday. She watched the game with her daughter Sterling.
If you think the Swift-Mahomes rift is a nothing burger, you would have every right to believe that. However, the controversy is being discussed on political shows now.