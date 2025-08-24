Dirk Nowitzki torn over whom to support after Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic
Months have gone by since the Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA world has begun to move on, but naturally, it's still a massive talking point and will continue to be throughout Doncic's career. The consensus remains that it was a terrible move by Dallas.
While most fans and media figures have slammed the move, some support GM Nico Harrison's vision. But the ultimate word on anything related to the Mavs for fans will always belong to franchise GOAT Dirk Nowitzki. And Dirk recently opened up on how it impacted who he supports.
RELATED: Dennis Schroder calls out double standards in Germany with Dirk Nowitzki comparison
“It was a tough, tough decision I think the club had to make," Nowitzki told Steve Nash in a recent interview. "And you know, it just—it happened. I think in the NBA, there’s always stuff that surprises everybody. That’s what kind of keeps it, I guess, interesting also.
"I want to support Luka, but I’m also a Maverick for life, you know? So this was a tough decision for me. But I want to keep obviously supporting both.
"I want to wish Luka the best in L.A., and I think he’s going to have a great career there. And of course, the Mavs moved on and now got the first pick. So I think at this point, both sides are moving on and hopefully doing well after.”
It's safe to say that Nowitzki is torn between supporting the franchise he built and the man who was supposed to be his successor. That he is wishing the best for both is perhaps a perfect example of who Dirk is, though. Now it's up to both parties to find success in their own way.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
CFB: College football games on today: Week 0 TV schedule for Saturday
NFL: Green Bay Packers star admits he 'recruited' Micah Parsons amid Cowboys drama
MMA: UFC Shanghai results: Johnny Walker caps off night with second-round TKO stunner
NBA: Ayesha Curry reveals Stephen Curry didn’t think he’d become an NBA superstar
PGA GOLF: Tour Championship tee times 2025: Round 3 tee times & pairings for Saturday