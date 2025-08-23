ESPN College GameDay shares emotional Lee Corso tribute ahead of final headgear pick
By Josh Sanchez
In just one week, college football fans will become to a staple of Saturday mornings when the legendary Lee Corso makes his final headgear pick on ESPN College GameDay.
Corso will make his final headgear pick on Saturday, August 30, in Columbus, before the reigning national champion Ohio State Buckeyes face the No. 1 Texas Longhorns.
Ahead of his College GameDay sendoff, staff members, collegues of the past and present, and celebrity guest pickers put together an incredible tribute for the legendary coach.
An emotional Corso sat in a theater to watch the touching video before his last hurrah.
Earlier this year, Corso announced his retirement from the show after 40 years.
“My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years,” Corso said in a statement at the time.
"I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."
Corso has been with the show since its inception in 1987, so it's never going to be the same again. Hopefully everyone can treasure the final headgear pick from a college football icon.
