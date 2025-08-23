Coco Gauff sends Love Island favorites 'Nicolandria' & Chelley US Open invite
By Josh Sanchez
World No. 3 tennis star Coco Gauff, who won the 2023 U.S. Open, is gearing up for another run in the tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City as she aims to capture her third Grand Slam title.
As she looks to capture her next big win, Gauff is also hoping to have some special guests at the tournament.
Gauff has been an avid Love Island USA fan and was actively engaging with the fandom on social media throughout the season. Like many, she had her clear favorites: Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberge, who were given the 'ship name "Nicolandria," and Chelley Bissainthe.
While neither won the show, they won the hearts of fans and Gauff is among them. With the help of Complex, it may just happen.
Olandria commented on a post saying, "I heard you were a Nicolandria Stan [Coco Gauff]. I love you queen!"
Gauff replied, "Huge stan!!! I was defending you guys down! Lol thanks to US Open for shooting my shot for me. Would love to have you guys at a match! And of course Queen Chelley as well."
The Love Island USA cast was recently in New York City for the filming of the show's reunion special. They also have been making several media appearances, so you never know if they'll pull up to cheer on Coco in Queens.
Gauff kicks off her 2025 US Open campaign on Monday, August 25, aaginst Ajla Tomljanovic of of Australia.
