Kansas State star Avery Johnson’s father, brother allegedly brawl after Dublin loss
By Josh Sanchez
The 2025 college football season has started with a bang in more ways than one. Following the first game of the season between the No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats and No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, a family brawl allegedly broke out on the Dublin streets.
Iowa State was able to outlast Kansas State in a chaotic fourth quarter to kick off the season with a win, 24-21.
Following the game, video surfaced online of a brawl outside of Aviva Stadium that is reportedly between K-State quarterback Avery Johnson's father and older brother.
The video shows both men rolling around in the mud after a confrontation turned physical.
No arrests were reported.
Tim Fitzgerald of 247Sports' GoPowercat was first to report news of the sloppy scuffle. It was an unfortunate incident after an unfortunate ending to the game.
"has confirmed that there was a postgame confrontation at Aviva Stadium involving Mark Johnson, father of Kansas State quarterback Avery Johnson, and another man believed to be Mr. Johnson's eldest son," Fitzgerald wrote.
"According to witnesses, the conflict turned physical. According to one source, no arrests were made stemming from this incident. There is reportedly video of the disagreement and at least one eye witness is tied to Kansas State athletics."
Johnson finished the game 21-of-30 for 273 yards and two touchdowns, while adding a score on the ground.
We'll have to see how the Wildcats perform when they return home to the states to take on the North Dakota Fighting Hawks on Saturday, August 30, at 7:00 p.m. ET.
