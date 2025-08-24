The Big Lead

Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch in Bucs-Bills preseason game alternate angle

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders was baited into an ejection after throwing a punch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 3 of the NFL preseason.

By Josh Sanchez

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders takes the field for warmups before a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, son of "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders and brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.

Unfortunately, he's was also fighting on the field during the team's Week 3 NFL preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.

Shilo and Bills tight end Zach Davidson got tangled up and were shoving back and forth with contact made to both players' helmets.

However, Sanders wound up for the final blow and was ejected for "throwing a punch."

In another angle, you can see that both players made contact to each the others' helmet and facemask, but you know the old saying, "The second man always gets caught."

At the end of the day, you have to keep your composure if you want to make an NFL roster, so it's a tough situation for Sanders to be in.

When you are on the bubble, you need to avoid any reason to be criticized.

We'll have to see if this was the final straw for Sanders and if could ultimately cost him a spot in Tampa Bay.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Buccaneers will kickoff the regular season on Sunday, September 7, on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.

