Shilo Sanders ejected for throwing punch in Bucs-Bills preseason game alternate angle
By Josh Sanchez
Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Shilo Sanders, son of "Coach Prime" Deion Sanders and brother of Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders, is fighting for a spot on the 53-man roster.
Unfortunately, he's was also fighting on the field during the team's Week 3 NFL preseason finale against the Buffalo Bills.
Shilo and Bills tight end Zach Davidson got tangled up and were shoving back and forth with contact made to both players' helmets.
However, Sanders wound up for the final blow and was ejected for "throwing a punch."
In another angle, you can see that both players made contact to each the others' helmet and facemask, but you know the old saying, "The second man always gets caught."
At the end of the day, you have to keep your composure if you want to make an NFL roster, so it's a tough situation for Sanders to be in.
When you are on the bubble, you need to avoid any reason to be criticized.
We'll have to see if this was the final straw for Sanders and if could ultimately cost him a spot in Tampa Bay.
The Buccaneers will kickoff the regular season on Sunday, September 7, on the road against the Atlanta Falcons.
