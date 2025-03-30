Sienna Betts, top UCLA basketball commit, earns major career honor
By Josh Sanchez
While the UCLA women's basketball team is currently in the Elite 8 of March Madness with a marquee matchup against the LSU Tigers hours away, there is still excitement for the Bruins beyond this year with Sienna Betts, the little sister of 6-foot-7 superstar Lauren Betts, set to join the team next season.
Betts was the No. 2 overall recruit in her class and chose to follow in her footsteps.
This weekend, following the conclusion of her high school career, Sienna was named The Denver Post’s Ms. Colorado Basketball for the second time.
Betts finished her high school career with 2,022 points (11th all-time in the state), and 1,508 rebounds, which is the most for any player boy or girl in the state history.
The 18-year-old Betts is a 6-foot-4 forward from Grandview High School in Colorado. She was born in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain, but represented the United States in the 2024 FIBA Under-18 AmeriCup in Colombia, helping the team to a gold medal.
Next year, she will get to play with her big sister.
Despite being a likely top pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, Betts decided to forego the draft to return for her final year of eligibility so she could play with Sienna. With the Betts sisters together, the Bruins will be a force regardless of what happens for the remainder of this season.
Lauren Betts and the Bruins, up next is a meeting with the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers on Sunday, March 30, with a place in the Final Four on the line. Last season, the two teams faced off in the Sweet 16, with LSU rallying to beat the Bruins, 78-69.
Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
