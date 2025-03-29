Lauren Betts carrying UCLA in March Madness is wearing her down
By Josh Sanchez
The top-ranked UCLA women's basketball team punched its ticket to the Elite 8 in March Madness with a hardfought win over the No. 5 seed Ole Miss Rebels on Friday night, thanks to an incredible effort from 6-foot-7 All-American center Lauren Betts.
Betts put the team on her back as she has done all seen, scoring 31 points on 15-of-16 shooting to go with 10 rebounds, three blocks, and two assists.
During the game, Betts was physically exhausted and could be showing some of her frustration on the bench during a break in the action.
MORE: Sienna Betts, top UCLA commit, chooses jersey number with special meaning
A clip that is going viral on social media shows Betts speaking with a coach and saying, "I can't breathe. I'm so f*cking tired."
With the quick turnaround in March Madness, the rest of the Bruins roster is going to have to step up and provide support for Betts, especially as the games become more intense.
MORE: LSU star Flau'jae Johnson has viral request to trainer after nasty eye poke
Outside of Betts, junior guard Kiki Rice was the only other UCLA player to score in double-figures with 13 points.
Up next for Betts and the Bruins is a meeting with the No. 3 seed LSU Tigers on Sunday, March 30, with a place in the Final Four on the line. Last season, the two teams faced off in the Sweet 16, with LSU rallying to beat the Bruins, 78-69.
Tip-off at Spokane Arena in Washington is set for 3:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
