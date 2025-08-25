Shedeur Sanders slammed as 'Angel Reese of the NFL ' by conservative commentator
By Josh Sanchez
Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders is a magnet for criticism. Since he was a breakout star in college football, Sanders received more criticism than nearly any other player at his position, but that comes with the spotlight.
Then, the criticism followed him and his father, Coach Prime Deion Sanders, to the Colorado Buffaloes.
There were those cheering on his slide in the NFL Draft and many have criticizing him for "arrogance" and only carrying about the media spotlight, but Sanders has shown time and time again that he wants to play football.
MORE: Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski denies plot to sabotage Shedeur Sanders
Another player who has faced the same type of unwarranted criticism is WNBA star Angel Reese, so naturally, one Sanders hater decided to link the two together in an attempt to diss the "diva" quarterback in a nonsensical rant on social media.
"Shedeur Sanders has become the Angel Reese of the NFL, thanks to his supporters… Just like Reese’s fans, they claim any criticism of Shedeur has some sort of racist, micro-aggressive undertone to it, and they want the sports world to believe they are perpetual victims... It’s complete & utter nonsense. The discourse around these two is insufferable," conservative commentator Jon Root wrote on X.
"The discourse around Shedeur Sanders has gotta stop. He’s not a victim of an 'unfair system.' Claiming racism against the NFL, Browns and anyone that criticizes him, is ridiculous.
MORE: CFL team plans to entice rookies Shedeur, Shilo Sanders after NFL preseason struggles
It's unfortunate that players have to face this type of baseless criticism, but it's not uncommon in a certain sector of sports media. And the grift isn't going to way. To get a better understanding of Root's "hot takes" and the anger he tries to drum up, he also compared Sanders to Colin Kaepernick.
GET MORE TOP STORIES from The Big Lead by subscribing to TBL YouTube channel
WEEKEND ROUNDUP: College Football return, Fleetwood Sunday, Shedeur Sanders conspiracy, and more
NCAAF: Kansas State star Avery Johnson's father, brother issue joint apology for viral brawl
MMA: Rampage Jackson's son Raja being investigated by LAPD after brutal wrestling assault
SPORTS MEDIA: Joy Taylor destroys ex-FOX Sports colleague Jason Whitlock in wild rant on Cam Newton podcast
VIRAL: Hulk Hogan death investigation continues after daughter Brooke's statement