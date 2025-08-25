Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski denies plot to sabotage Shedeur Sanders
By Josh Sanchez
Social media has been buzzing since Shedeur Sanders' disappointing performance in the Cleveland Browns' final game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Blame immediately went in the direction of Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski for the team's gameplan and putting Sanders in an unfavorable position. There were conspiracies flying around suggesting that the organization and coach were trying to sabotage Shedeur.
Sanders was taken out of the game in the final minutes and wasn't given the opportunity to run the two-minute drill. Instead, the team put in Tyler Huntley, who was released the following day.
Stefanski was asked about the chirping from NFL fans on social media, which he says he ignores while expressing that he is "committed" to the quarterback.
"Obviously I don't concern myself with outside types of things," Stefanski told reporters. "But I'm committed to his development just like all of our rookies.
"So we'll continue to focus on getting our guys better, and that's what we'll stay committed to and what's important to me."
It's going to be interesting to see how the Browns situation continues to play out, with the team expected to roster four quarterbacks on the final 53-man roster. Joe Flacco is expected to be the starter for Week One, followed by Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Sanders.
The Browns open the 2025-26 regular season at home against the division rival Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, September 7.
