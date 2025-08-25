CFL team plans to entice rookies Shedeur, Shilo Sanders after NFL preseason struggles
By Matt Reed
The 2025 NFL season is rapidly closing in with just a week separating fans from the return to football, but two of the more high-profile rookies in this year's NFL Draft may not even be in the league before long after some recent struggles in the preseason.
Former NFL star Deion Sanders' two sons, Shedeur and Shilo Sanders, were both drafted into the NFL this year, but based on recent events with their respective teams it looks as though their time following their play at the University of Colorado may be short lived.
Shilo was recently cut from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after he was ejected from the team's final preseason game for throwing punches, while Shedeur had an abysmal outing against the Los Angeles Rams that saw him get sacked five times in just 11 dropback snaps.
Now, the Toronto Argonauts of the Canadian Football League have put in their claim to potentially lure the Sanders brothers to the league north of the border if another NFL team decides not to take a shot on either of them.
In the case of both Sanders brothers, there were flashes of promise throughout the prseason that could see them stay in the NFL this year but neither of them were taken with high draft capital so it may be more unlikely than originally expected leading up to the draft.
