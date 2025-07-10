Angel Reese dismisses ridiculous Robert Griffin III claims about hating WNBA star
By Matt Reed
The WNBA has seen lots of drama involving two of their biggest stars, however, one of the players involved is looking to set the record straight after a former NFL quarterback stirred the pot recently on social media.
Chicago Sky star Angel Reese called out Robert Griffin III on Thursday for allegedly lying about her hatred of Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, both of whom have taken the WNBA by storm since entering the league in 2024.
Griffin III claimed in a recent post that Reese's inner circle revealed to him that she hates Clark on a personal level, which was quickly met with Reese addressing those claims, and needless to say she wasn't happy with the former NFL star.
"Lying on this app when everybody know the first and last name of everybody in my circle for clout is nastyyyy work," Reese wrote on X.
Griffin III has been involved in several heated arguments surrounding Reese over recent months, including a very public spat with former NFL cornerback Ryan Clark, who suggested that the ex-quarterback couldn't comprehend what black women deal with because Griffin III has a white spouse.
